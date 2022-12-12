Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD confirms shooting at Jefferson Mall; Metrosafe reports 1 person injured

LMPD confirmed a shooting at Jefferson Mall in the 4800 block of Outer Loop.
LMPD confirmed a shooting at Jefferson Mall in the 4800 block of Outer Loop.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are responding to the Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop after a shooting.

Metrosafe said calls came in around 4:43 p.m. and one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the scene is secure and police are investigating.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

