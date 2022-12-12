LMPD: Man taken to hospital with gunshot wounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after an alleged shooting in Iroquois Park Sunday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were notified of an adult male who was privately taken to UofL hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The victim was allegedly shot while in Iroquois Park.

LMPD Third Division officers have not yet confirmed a location at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip portal.

