Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Officers investigating third shooting, man shot in California neighborhood

officers responded to a shot spotter in the 2100 block of Osage Avenue.
officers responded to a shot spotter in the 2100 block of Osage Avenue.(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating three shootings that happened Sunday evening.

According to LMPD, officers responded to a shot spotter in the 2100 block of Osage Avenue. the shot spotter was upgraded to a shooting.

Officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound when they arrived on scene.

The victim was transported to UofL Hospital to be treated with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers have not yet determined if any of the shootings Sunday are related at this time. Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colon cancer is the fourth most common kind of cancer and is also the second deadliest.
Health officials give colon cancer warning signs to look out for
TRIMARC said at least three cars were involved.
All lanes blocked on I-264 East after multi-vehicle crash, TRIMARC says
'The Bogus Beggar' arrested in Eastern Kentucky.
‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky
Coroner identifies man found dead inside car in Russell neighborhood
Woman who was struck by vehicle in Buechel neighborhood identified

Latest News

Vine Grove Police Department's Narcan vending machine sees success in its first few weeks.
Vine Grove’s narcan vending machine looks to save lives
WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Patton Court around 9:30 p.m.
Woman in hospital after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood
Vine Grove’s narcan vending machine looks to save lives
Vine Grove’s narcan vending machine looks to save lives