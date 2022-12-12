LMPD: Officers investigating third shooting, man shot in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating three shootings that happened Sunday evening.

According to LMPD, officers responded to a shot spotter in the 2100 block of Osage Avenue. the shot spotter was upgraded to a shooting.

Officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound when they arrived on scene.

The victim was transported to UofL Hospital to be treated with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers have not yet determined if any of the shootings Sunday are related at this time. Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip portal.

