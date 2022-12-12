Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville men arrested in Jeffersonville homicide


Le’Shawndre T. Osborne (L) and Quintez Parr have been arrested for the October 17 shooting death of La’Aundra Owens.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Two men have been charged in a deadly October shooting in Jeffersonville that killed a woman in a car.

The shooting happened October 17 in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Officers called to the scene found the victim, La’Aundra Owens, dead from gunshot wounds.

With the assistance of Louisville Metro police, Jeffersonville police arrested the suspects - Le’Shawndre T. Osborne, 25, and Quintez Parr, 26, both of Louisville - on December 9 in Louisville.

Both are being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on Indiana charges of murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and auto theft. The men expected to be extradited to Indiana in the coming days.

Jeffersonville police will hold a 3 p.m. news conference concerning the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

