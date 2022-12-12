Contact Troubleshooters
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/22

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Main focus this week is on the cold front moving in Wednesday with the risk for multiple rounds of rain. First in the morning, second in the afternoon. Severe risk is near zero but it looks windy and messy for travel. Rainfall totals could get into the 2-3″ rain if we indeed fast the two rounds of rain currently expected. Expect more adjustments on that.

We then get colder with snow showers/flurries Friday/Saturday.

Next week is when we start to see more winter storms in region. Where we fall in place within those is still unclear but certainly a pattern that bears watching!

