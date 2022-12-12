Woman in hospital after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Algonquin neighborhood on Sunday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Patton Court around 9:30 p.m., according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

When the police arrived, they located a woman who was suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers say that they are non-life threatening.

She was taken to UofL hospital and is being treated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.