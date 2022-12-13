Assistant LMPD chief addresses recent shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “I would much rather prevent a shooting than respond to a shooting,” Assistant Chief Lt. Col. Steve Healey said at about 3:30 pm on Monday at a news conference held by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

He was talking to media about the nine people shot over the weekend, four on Saturday and five on Sunday.

“We’ve had individuals that have decided to make poor decisions and utilize a handgun to solve their differences,” Healey said

A little after 3:30, Healey made a poignant statement.

“We need to get closure and some kind of healing for the victims of the of these violent crimes and their families,” he said.

Then just a few hours later.

“My thoughts are with the family of the individual that’s been shot,” Healy said.

At 4:43 p.m. calls started coming in about a shooting at Jefferson Mall.

Police said an altercation between two people led to a boy in his late teens being shot and sent to the hospital in critical condition.

“These individuals had an interaction inside the mall,” Healy said. “The violence spilled to the outside parking lot where a gun was produced and shots were fired in the parking lot and the individual fed the scene.”

For the second time in one day, just hours apart, Healey was once again in front of media talking about a shooting.

“During the holiday season, and individuals want to pick up a gun and make a decision to fire a gun in a mall during the holiday season,” Healy said.

When asked earlier in the day if he had an explanation about the sudden explosion of violence over the weekend, he ended up answering that question twice.

“Really there’s no rhyme or reason to that, you’re trying to apply logical behavior to illogical behavior,” Healy said.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.