Bicyclist injured in November accident dies

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say the man injuried in a vehicle-vs-bicycle collision last month has died from his injuries.

The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. November 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane in the Fairdale area. Investigators said both the vehicle and the bicycle were heading south on National Turnpike when they collided.

The name of the bicyclist, an adult man, has yet to be released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

