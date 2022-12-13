Contact Troubleshooters
Bicyclist killed in November crash on National Turnpike identified

By Charles Gazaway and Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a bicyclist who died after being struck by a car in November.

The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. November 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane in the Fairdale area.

Investigators said both the vehicle and the bicycle were heading south on National Turnpike when they collided.

Louisville Metro police said the man, 70-year-old William Smith, died at University Hospital on December 8.

