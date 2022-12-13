FORECAST: Dry until after midnight tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Multiple rounds of rain Wednesday

Few flurries by Friday/Saturday

Turning much colder and perhaps wintry next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hazy/filtered sunshine this afternoon with a high overcast taking over the skies above by sunset. The wind will pick up and remain gusty this afternoon into tonight.

Breezy tonight with temperatures dropping very little as the southerly winds continue to ramp up. Rain should start to push in from the west after 1 or 2 a.m. and lasting through sunrise.

Morning rain is likely on Wednesday before we experience a lull on the radar mid-late morning However, it won’t last. Another round of rain, some of it heavy, will light up the radar for the afternoon and evening ahead.

Rain will remain likely through midnight with a fairly steady end to the rain pushing in from the west after midnight through sunrise.

