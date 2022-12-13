Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Dry until after midnight tonight

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Multiple rounds of rain Wednesday
  • Few flurries by Friday/Saturday
  • Turning much colder and perhaps wintry next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hazy/filtered sunshine this afternoon with a high overcast taking over the skies above by sunset. The wind will pick up and remain gusty this afternoon into tonight.

Breezy tonight with temperatures dropping very little as the southerly winds continue to ramp up. Rain should start to push in from the west after 1 or 2 a.m. and lasting through sunrise.

Morning rain is likely on Wednesday before we experience a lull on the radar mid-late morning However, it won’t last. Another round of rain, some of it heavy, will light up the radar for the afternoon and evening ahead.

Rain will remain likely through midnight with a fairly steady end to the rain pushing in from the west after midnight through sunrise.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE 11:30 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, December 13, 2022

