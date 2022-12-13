FORECAST: Get ready for a soggy Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Dry evening with rain after midnight

Periods of rain and fog through the day on Wednesday

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be likely by Thursday Morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breezy tonight with temperatures dropping very little as the southerly winds continue to ramp up. Rain should start to push in from the west after 1 or 2 a.m. and last through sunrise.

Morning rain is likely on Wednesday before we experience a lull on the radar mid-late morning. However, it won’t last. Another round of rain, some of it heavy, will light up the radar for the afternoon. Watch for low clouds and fog as well.

Rain will remain likely through midnight with a fairly steady end to the rain pushing in from the west after midnight through sunrise. Low clouds/fog will also be around through the evening so use caution. A few showers may linger into very Thursday morning.

Overall, Thursday is trending mostly dry with perhaps a flurry west late. Temperatures will struggle to remain in the mid 40s.

Cold air will rule Friday and much of the weekend with a few snow flurries possible, mainly to the north. Next week looks active with a quick-hitting light rain or snow chance early in the the week with a larger/stronger system for the latter half of the week. With very cold air lurking at the end of the extended, things could get interesting!

