Home incarceration tracker puts man at scene of deadly shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested in connection with a homicide case earlier this month was placed at the scene by technology.

Shawntta Young, 25, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police December 12. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of murder, assault, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The shooting happened December 3 in the 2100 block of Cardinal Woods Drive. Officers found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. The man died before he could received medical treatment. The woman was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The arrest report for Young says the wounded woman was told the man who did the shooting was currently on home incarceration and in an upstairs apartment. She was able to identify Young as the shooter from surveillance video of the parking lot.

LMPD detectives said the GPS bracelet assigned to Young as part of his home incarceration shows he was in the parking lot at the time of the shooting. The surveillance video shows Young left the apartment complex one minute after the shots were fired.

The arrest was made while Young was a back seat passenger in a car on Royal Gardens Court. A gun was found on the rear floorboard.

Young is scheduled to be arraigned this morning at the Louisville Metro Corrections courtroom.

