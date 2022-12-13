Jefferson Mall increases security prescence after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the outside, a little bit of caution tape, some plywood over two damaged entrance doors, and a squad car were the only evidence that a crime took place at Jefferson Mall late Monday afternoon.

Louisville Metro police are still searching for the gunman who left the scene after the shooting while his victim remains in the hospital in critical condition. Homicide detectives are handling the investigation and have asked the public for any leads they may have.

Jefferson Mall management did not give WAVE permission to gather news video on its property, but we walked around Tuesday to see the reaction.

Inside, it looked like a typical weekday shopping day. Businesses were open, people were going on walks and stopping to eat lunch in the food court. Santa was in place ready to take pictures with children. The hallway leading to the entrance where the shooting occurred was not blocked off in any way.

We did notice uniformed law enforcement officers, in addition to private security. The mall told WAVE they have increased the number of security officers, including off duty law enforcement officers in uniform as a result of the shooting. That presence will last at least through the New Year holiday.

A source told WAVE the mall security is doubling on weekdays from two to four security staff, and weekend security staffing will also be increased.

The mall is in Louisville Metro Council Member Madonna Flood’s district. Flood sent WAVE a statement saying “I’m appalled at the total disregard for human life. We are better than these senseless acts of violence which put the community in danger.”

The mall said police told them Monday’s shooting was an isolated incident and that there was no cause for concern.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.