Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky’s oldest and longest serving mayor retires

Brodhead Mayor Retires
Brodhead Mayor Retires
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:49 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - The state’s oldest and longest-serving mayor retired from office this week.

Walter Lee Cash served as Brodhead’s mayor for 24 years and has never missed a board meeting.

At a reception Monday night, he officially retired and the city’s new mayor was sworn in.

Cash says he spent the majority of his life in Rockcastle County because that is just how much his home means to him.

“I grew up in this town. I spent two years out of it when I was in the army, but other than that I’ve lived in Brodhead all my life,” Cash said.

His successor, Jerry Adams, said he has some big shoes to fill.

“I can’t say enough of Walter, I’ll be honest with you. he’s been a great thing for the city of Brodhead for 24 years. Helped us every way he could and everything. You can ask people in this town, they know what he’s done, helped them and stuff,” Adams said.

Cash will turn 88 on December 28th.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines...
“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines reasons for inaction on drug house complaints
'The Bogus Beggar' arrested in Eastern Kentucky.
‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky
Topgolf lights
Neighbors express concern about Topgolf lights
Shawntta Young, 25, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police December 12 on...
Home incarceration tracker puts man at scene of deadly shooting
Dixie Highway (U.S. Route 31-W)
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?

Latest News

Louisville Parks and Recreation hosting free winter break camps
Hope Village asks for donations ahead of first winter
Hope Village asks for donations ahead of first winter
UofL Health's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith became the first in Kentucky to be...
UofL doctor marks 2nd anniversary of becoming first Ky. COVID-19 vaccine recipient
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, December 14, 2022
It was literally the shot seen ‘round the Commonwealth.
UofL doctor marks 2nd anniversary of becoming first COVID-19 vaccine recipient in Kentucky