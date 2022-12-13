A look at Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s year-in-review

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It is hard to believe 2022 is coming to an end.

As we count down the final days of the year, Governor Andy Beshear is taking a glance at all of Kentucky’s accomplishments, milestones, and unfinished business of this year.

In his final year review, his thoughts turned to the end of 2021.

“You could stand in the middle of what used to be a subdivision and just turn and not see a structure standing,” exclaimed Beshear as he thought back to Dec. 10, 2021. “It’s incredible how far we’ve come, even though we still have a lot to do.”

One year later, Mayfield, Dawson Springs, and Hardin communities are rebuilding homes and restoring hope in their residents. After the wind came the water.

Eastern Kentucky faced flooding in July 2022. A drought with heavy rains made for the “perfect storm” of adverse conditions leading to a crisis.

“Our commitment is to be there until every home, every structure is rebuilt, and you bet I’m gonna be there,” declared Beshear.

There was good news in the Bluegrass. Kentucky saw record-breaking economic growth.

”Kentucky is now the electric vehicle capital at least of the United States and we’re going to aim for the world,” proclaimed Beshear.

Economic growth such as BlueOval SK Battery Park, the huge manufacturing campus in unincorporated Hardin County and the Envision AESC groundbreaking this year in Bowling Green which is another major economic announcement in Kentucky.

”Just the first of the two plants that are being built will be the largest battery plant in the world and it right here in Kentucky,” exclaimed the Governor.

Beshear signed an executive order this year allowing Kentuckians with certain severe medical conditions to use medical cannabis for treatment.

“80% of Kentuckians feel we should have medical marijuana in this state,” shared Beshear. “If the legislature doesn’t pass it, they’ve stopped listening to the people they pledged to serve.”

Beshear has thrown his hat into the Governor’s race once again, not stressing. He is not worried about wearing the blue jersey on a field of mostly red and that is not Kentucky versus the University of Louisville.

“I’m going to continue to work with anyone who wants to move forward with Kentucky,” shared Beshear. “Not right, not left, but forward. If we stop worrying about team left or team right, team red or team blue and on what really matters to families.”

