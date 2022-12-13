Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville man sentenced 50 years in prison for 2020 murder

By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was sentenced on Tuesday after he was found guilty of a 2020 murder.

In October, a Jefferson County jury found William Lee Sloss guilty of one count of murder, abuse of a corpse, and being a persistent felony offender.

On Jan. 30, Louisville officers responded to the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue on a report of a homicide. Officers arrived at the home and found the body of 33-year-old Amanda Berry stored inside the basement.

A judge sentenced Sloss to 50 years in prison, with no eligibility for probation.

