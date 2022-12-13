Maker13 offers space to make holiday gifts or launch small business

JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WAVE) - How would you like to learn everything about woodworking, metalworking, 3D printing, embroidery, and more? Maker13 can help you find a new hobby or even launch a small business!

The space has been in Jeffersonville for about six years now. Members take classes to learn how the equipment works then they pay by the hour to use it.

Maker13 even has a program to help entrepreneurs create their own products and launch them in the community. There are even scholarships available to help defray the cost.

The non-profit space also has classes for kids to learn all about the different skills and put them into practice!

