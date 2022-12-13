Mayor-elect Greenberg names 4 deputy mayors as part of his senior leadership team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg will have four deputy mayors as part of his administration.

Greenberg has announced that Barbara Sexton Smith, Nicole George, David James, and Dana Mayton will serve as deputy mayors. Greenberg also announced that David Kaplan as his chief of staff and general counsel with Keisha Dorsey serving as deputy chief of staff.

Greenberg announced December 9 that current LMPD Deputy Chief Jacqueline Gwinn-Villaroel will serve as interim chief of the department until a permanent chief is appointed.

Four of the appointees have ties to the Louisville Metro Council. James has served on the council for the past 12 years and is currently the Metro Council president. He announced December 1 that he would be stepping down from that role.

Sexton Smith was the Louisville Metro councilwoman for District 4 from 2017 to 2021 and did not run for a second term. George was elected four years ago to represent District 21 and also decided not to seek re-election.

Dorsey, the current District 3 councilwoman, is also leaving the Metro Council after one term.

Mayton is joining Louisville Metro Government after serving as the District Director Third District Congressman John Yarmuth (D-KY3).

Kaplan is an attorney who will bring more than 25 years experience in private practice and state government to his role as chief of staff and general counsel.

Greenberg said Sexton Smith will serve as Deputy Mayor pursuant to KRS 67C.105. James will be Deputy Mayor of Emergency Services, Mayton will be Deputy Mayor of Operation and Budget and George will be Deputy Mayor of Public Health and Services.

James and Dorsey will officially resign their Metro Council seats on January 4, 2023. They and George will being their new positions on January 5.

Sexton Smith, George, Mayton and Kaplan will begin their duties on January 2 once Greenberg takes office.

