Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mayor-elect Greenberg names 4 deputy mayors as part of his senior leadership team

Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg.
Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg.(Source: Michael Williams, WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg will have four deputy mayors as part of his administration.

Greenberg has announced that Barbara Sexton Smith, Nicole George, David James, and Dana Mayton will serve as deputy mayors. Greenberg also announced that David Kaplan as his chief of staff and general counsel with Keisha Dorsey serving as deputy chief of staff.

Greenberg announced December 9 that current LMPD Deputy Chief Jacqueline Gwinn-Villaroel will serve as interim chief of the department until a permanent chief is appointed.

Four of the appointees have ties to the Louisville Metro Council. James has served on the council for the past 12 years and is currently the Metro Council president. He announced December 1 that he would be stepping down from that role.

Sexton Smith was the Louisville Metro councilwoman for District 4 from 2017 to 2021 and did not run for a second term. George was elected four years ago to represent District 21 and also decided not to seek re-election.

Dorsey, the current District 3 councilwoman, is also leaving the Metro Council after one term.

Mayton is joining Louisville Metro Government after serving as the District Director Third District Congressman John Yarmuth (D-KY3).

Kaplan is an attorney who will bring more than 25 years experience in private practice and state government to his role as chief of staff and general counsel.

Greenberg said Sexton Smith will serve as Deputy Mayor pursuant to KRS 67C.105. James will be Deputy Mayor of Emergency Services, Mayton will be Deputy Mayor of Operation and Budget and George will be Deputy Mayor of Public Health and Services.

James and Dorsey will officially resign their Metro Council seats on January 4, 2023. They and George will being their new positions on January 5.

Sexton Smith, George, Mayton and Kaplan will begin their duties on January 2 once Greenberg takes office.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD confirmed a shooting at Jefferson Mall in the 4800 block of Outer Loop.
LMPD: 1 person in critical condition after Jefferson Mall shooting; suspect still at large
'The Bogus Beggar' arrested in Eastern Kentucky.
‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky
Colon cancer is the fourth most common kind of cancer and is also the second deadliest.
Health officials give colon cancer warning signs to look out for
Le’Shawndre T. Osborne (L) and Quintez Parr have been arrested for the October 17 shooting...
Louisville men arrested in Jeffersonville homicide
Dixie Highway (U.S. Route 31-W)
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?

Latest News

Maker13 offers a lot of tools for people to use, like this intricate 3D printer.
Maker13 offers space to make holiday gifts or launch small business
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
FORECAST: Dry until after midnight tonight
Shawntta Young, 25, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police December 12 on...
Home incarceration tracker puts man at scene of deadly shooting
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/13