Mayor-elect Greenberg responds to recent spike in Louisville shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Less than 24 hours after a shooting at a mall crowded with holiday shoppers, Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg responded with some personal words on Louisville’s ongoing violence.

“Every time I hear about a shooting,” Greenberg said, “every time I hear about a murder, it hurts.”

During the campaign, Greenberg came within inches of becoming one of the city’s growing number of violent crime victims.

Quintez Brown pleaded not guilty to attempted murder after allegedly firing multiple shots in Greenberg’s campaign office in Butchertown on Valentine’s Day. No one was hurt, but one bullet pierced Greenberg’s clothing.

Greenberg continues to make public safety his top priority. But now, three weeks before he takes office, a bloody month of December has already produced 10 more homicides.

“It’s very unfortunate to see what’s happening this month of December,” Greenberg said. “And it’s going to continue to be a priority of ours. I don’t have enough information to know whether it’s an aberration or if it’s a new trend.”

Trend or no trend, four recent days of violence casts doubt on previous messages of progress from city officials. There were four shootings on Saturday, two of them fatal.

Five more shootings were reported on Sunday. Three more shootings happened on Monday, including one person critically wounded at Jefferson Mall. On Tuesday, another non-fatal shooting in the 1000 block of S. 29th St. became the city’s 13th shooting in four days.

“We still need to stay on course and actually continue doing what we’re doing and do it better,” said LMPD Deputy Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, Greenberg’s choice to serve as interim police chief. “But also too, tell the community that enough is enough when we are dealing with individuals who choose not to respect our city. So that everybody has a right to be safe.

“Every person in Louisville has a right to be safe to go to school, church, wherever they want to go without having to fear of being a victim,” Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.