Mercy Health breaks ground on a new multi-million dollar cancer facility

Mercy Health Groundbreaking ceremony to be held in Paducah, Ky
By Colin Baillie
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A new multi-million dollar cancer center is coming to Paducah.

Leaders with Mercy Health say the new facility is going to be a game-changer for Western Kentucky Healthcare.

“This will give us a home now, a centralized location. And one that we have designed to be incredibly patient centric,” said John Montville, executive director of Oncology Service at Mercy Health.

Tuesday, December 13 was a symbolic groundbreaking of a $12 million facility.

The facility will be a 19,000-square-foot comprehensive, full-service cancer center to address the growing need for high quality cancer care services in western Kentucky

Leaders at Mercy Health said this new facility is critical for cancer patient treatments.

“We normally service around a 12-14 county area. It’s a huge geographic area crossing state lines in some cases. A lot of people, there’s a great cancer burden, terrible cancer burden in this area,” Montville said.

The president of Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital said Kentucky ranks among the worst in the nation in terms of cancer-related deaths.

This building will put more treatment options under one roof.

“What this facility does is it just places that entire program in a nice, bigger more modern facility. So, we’ve outgrown our existing facilities.” Michael Yungmann, president of Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital.

The new facility will include:

  • A medical practice with space for three medical oncologists/hematologists and three advanced practice providers
  • 21 exam rooms and one procedure room
  • Infusion center with 22 infusion bays with flexible configurations
  • An oncology pharmacy and laboratory
  • Community resource room
  • Prayer and meditation room
  • Geothermal system with energy sustainability, the first in a Bon Secours Mercy Health facility
  • Space for all integrative and ancillary cancer services, such as oncology nurse navigation, oncology social workers, oncology financial counsellors and many other supportive services

This is all in an effort to care for more cancer patients in western Kentucky.

“And so a lot of putting it into a newer facility like this really helps to reduce some of that stigma if you will with being diagnosed with cancer. And to really let people know and reinforce the message there is hope,” said Yungmann.

The medical director of oncology at Mercy Health has been practicing for more three decades. He knows this facility will fit the needs of western Kentucky

“This community needs more cancer facilities and they need more to be able to take care of all the increasing needs that we’re having,” said William Skinner, medical director of Oncology at Mercy Health.

Mercy Health anticipates that construction will be complete by the second quarter of 2024.

