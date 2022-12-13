Multi-vehicle crash causes all lanes to close on I-71 South in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 South near mile marker 13 in Oldham County has caused all lanes to block.

The crash involved a tractor trailer and four passenger cars. Minor injuries were confirmed by Oldham County Emergency Management

Crews are there, but Tuesday morning commuters can expect delays and should take an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.