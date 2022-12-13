Publix announces third location coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Publix Super Markets announced Tuesday a fourth store is coming to Kentucky.

This will be the third Publix coming to Louisville. The new location will be at the northwest corner of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road.

In a release, the plans for the 48,387-square-foot store include a Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent Publix Liquors.

“Publix provides premier customer service, along with a deep commitment to the communities in which we serve,” Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous said. “We are excited for Kentuckians to begin experiencing the Publix difference as we continue to expand our footprint in the Bluegrass State.”

In addition to the three Louisville locations, the company previously announced another location in Lexington. Kentucky is the company’s eighth state of operation, the release said.

The store is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2024. A grand opening date has not yet been determined.

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.