Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Publix announces third location coming to Louisville

(WCJB)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Publix Super Markets announced Tuesday a fourth store is coming to Kentucky.

This will be the third Publix coming to Louisville. The new location will be at the northwest corner of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road.

In a release, the plans for the 48,387-square-foot store include a Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent Publix Liquors.

“Publix provides premier customer service, along with a deep commitment to the communities in which we serve,” Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous said. “We are excited for Kentuckians to begin experiencing the Publix difference as we continue to expand our footprint in the Bluegrass State.”

In addition to the three Louisville locations, the company previously announced another location in Lexington. Kentucky is the company’s eighth state of operation, the release said.

The store is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2024. A grand opening date has not yet been determined.

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD confirmed a shooting at Jefferson Mall in the 4800 block of Outer Loop.
LMPD: 1 person in critical condition after Jefferson Mall shooting; suspect still at large
'The Bogus Beggar' arrested in Eastern Kentucky.
‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky
Colon cancer is the fourth most common kind of cancer and is also the second deadliest.
Health officials give colon cancer warning signs to look out for
Dixie Highway (U.S. Route 31-W)
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?
Le’Shawndre T. Osborne (L) and Quintez Parr have been arrested for the October 17 shooting...
Louisville men arrested in Jeffersonville homicide

Latest News

A look at Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s year-in-review
A look at Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s year-in-review
A look at Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s year-in-review
A look at Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s year-in-review
Sen. Mike Braun officially announces run for Ind. Governor
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch
Ind. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announces run for Governor