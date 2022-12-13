SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Busy setup in the short-term with multiple rounds of rain for Wednesday. It will start early in the day with more rounds into the evening commute as well. Plan for messy travel.

We will then get into a colder setup Friday/Saturday with some passing snow showers or graupel mixed in. No travel impacts.

Next week is when we will have a likely snow to rain to snow setup. So far it looks like.

However, just after that will be a system around the 22nd or 23rd of December that will be one to watch for the holidays.

More on that in the video!

