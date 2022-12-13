Contact Troubleshooters
A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend

Sig Sauer handgun
Sig Sauer handgun(MGN Online)
By David Mattingly
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the first 12 days of December, 10 people were killed.

It is a sobering wake-up call to a city hoping for a quick turnaround in the ongoing deadly violence. This comes after six homicides were recorded in the month of October.

”We bump back up to 10 in November,” anti-violence activist Christopher 2X said. “And now we’re at 10 in the first 12 days of December. There’s just a trend that’s not the same as it was in regard to pre-pandemic.”

2X points to what has become a three-year trend of triple-digit homicides.

”173 (in 2020), 188 (in 2021) and 153 already (in 2022) and we’ve got 19 days to go in this month,” 2X said. “Something’s not great. And there’s not been really anybody who could really point to how we segue away from this.”

It raises an uncomfortable question, could this be the city’s new violent normal?

In the most recent headline-making weekend, there were four shootings on Saturday, two of them fatal. On Sunday, 5 more shootings were reported.

”I think if you look at this over the last three years, what you’re seeing over the last weekend and the last couple of weekends is very much consistent with what’s been going on during that period of time,” UofL Trauma Surgeon Dr. Keith Miller said.

What Louisville is seeing includes an ongoing large number of non-fatal shootings.

Last year, 587 people were wounded and more than 400 are wounded in Louisville so far this year.

