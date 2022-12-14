Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

9-day Sherman Minton Bridge closure starts Wednesday

(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another closure for the Sherman Minton Bridge Renewal Project started Wednesday afternoon.

According to the release, the eastbound lanes on I-64 will be closed to traffic for nine days.

Those who travel over the bridge will have to find an alternate route through December 23.

During the closure, the entrance ramps from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 to I-264 eastbound ramp.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines...
“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines reasons for inaction on drug house complaints
'The Bogus Beggar' arrested in Eastern Kentucky.
‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky
Shawntta Young, 25, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police December 12 on...
Home incarceration tracker puts man at scene of deadly shooting
Dixie Highway (U.S. Route 31-W)
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?
Publix announces third location coming to Louisville

Latest News

Multi-vehicle crash causes all lanes to close on I-71 South in Oldham County
TRIMARC said at least three cars were involved.
All lanes blocked on I-264 East after multi-vehicle crash, TRIMARC says
Traffic was delayed on I-65 North near I-264 due to a vehicle fire on Friday night.
Vehicle fire on I-65 near I-264 causes delays
An aerial photograph of the Sherman Minton Bridge.
REMINDER: Sherman Minton Bridge weekend closure scheduled