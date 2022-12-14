9-day Sherman Minton Bridge closure starts Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another closure for the Sherman Minton Bridge Renewal Project started Wednesday afternoon.

According to the release, the eastbound lanes on I-64 will be closed to traffic for nine days.

Those who travel over the bridge will have to find an alternate route through December 23.

During the closure, the entrance ramps from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 to I-264 eastbound ramp.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.