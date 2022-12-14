Assault suspect says ‘Bogus Beggar’ attacked him, claims self defense

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Andrew Hoke appeared before a judge Wednesday, accused of hitting another man in the head with the claw end of a hammer near Fourth Street Live back in January.

His attorney said Wednesday that’s not the full story.

”We’ll definitely be claiming self defense in this case,” said attorney Robert Boyd.

Boyd said the man his client hit was Gary Thompson, also known as the ‘Bogus Beggar.’

Thompson is known for allegedly faking mental and physical disabilities in order to panhandle for cash.

WAVE has reported on him extensively.

Boyd said Gary Thompson was the aggressor in this scenario.

Thompson does have a history of assault and was recently arrested in Eastern Kentucky.

It’s unclear what led to Thompson being hit in the head back in October, but the case will continue before a judge Friday where Boyd said we will learn more.

