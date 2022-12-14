Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Assault suspect says ‘Bogus Beggar’ attacked him, claims self defense

Gary Thompson, left, and Andrew Hoke, right.
Gary Thompson, left, and Andrew Hoke, right.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Andrew Hoke appeared before a judge Wednesday, accused of hitting another man in the head with the claw end of a hammer near Fourth Street Live back in January.

His attorney said Wednesday that’s not the full story.

”We’ll definitely be claiming self defense in this case,” said attorney Robert Boyd.

Boyd said the man his client hit was Gary Thompson, also known as the ‘Bogus Beggar.’

Thompson is known for allegedly faking mental and physical disabilities in order to panhandle for cash.

WAVE has reported on him extensively.

Boyd said Gary Thompson was the aggressor in this scenario.

Thompson does have a history of assault and was recently arrested in Eastern Kentucky.

It’s unclear what led to Thompson being hit in the head back in October, but the case will continue before a judge Friday where Boyd said we will learn more.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines...
“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines reasons for inaction on drug house complaints
'The Bogus Beggar' arrested in Eastern Kentucky.
‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky
Topgolf lights
Neighbors express concern about Topgolf lights
Shawntta Young, 25, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police December 12 on...
Home incarceration tracker puts man at scene of deadly shooting
Dixie Highway (U.S. Route 31-W)
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?

Latest News

UofL Health's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith became the first in Kentucky to be...
UofL doctor marks 2nd anniversary of becoming first COVID-19 vaccine recipient in Kentucky
‘He was engulfed in flames’: Neighbors recall pulling man out of burning PRP mobile home
‘He was engulfed in flames’: Neighbors recall pulling man out of burning PRP mobile home
New report shares Racing Louisville withheld information about sexual misconduct allegations, failure of background checks, insufficient HR staff
Trade show, events industry rebounding from COVID restrictions