Christmas comes early for kids at Family Scholar House in Louisville

By Sean Baute
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Children at the Family Scholar House in Louisville celebrated Christmas a little early this year.

The Family Scholar House helps single parents further their educational and career goals while preventing disruption in their children’s life.

Every year, the Family Scholar House works with local labor unions to make sure the children in their care get the holiday season they deserve.

It’s ultimately their goal every day of the year to keep kids from missing out on life as their parents further their education.

It’s an exciting day for the kids, but a huge day for volunteers and employees too.

Family Scholar House CEO Cathe Dykstra said she’s seen too many heartbreaking stories like one she shared from a few years ago:

“His mom had said that since they were in shelter last year, Santa didn’t give him anything because Santa couldn’t find him,” said Dykstra. “We want our children to experience the joy and wonder that comes with this and not feel the burden of poverty.”

To learn more about The Family Scholar House follow this link to their website.

