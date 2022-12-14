Donation drive for Watterson Lakeview Apartment fire victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville businesswomen and community activists are leading a grassroots effort to help the families impacted by the recent Watterson Lakeview Apartments fire.

On Friday and Sunday, a donation drive will take place at West End Baptist Church at 1400 South 4th Street in Old Louisville.

“The community in which this happened is very dear to me, as most of my family and friends were born and raised in the Southwest part of the city,” organizer Shena Newman said. “The goal is to show these families that they have the support and care of those near and far. With this being the holidays, it is important to live out and act upon the true meaning of this time of year.”

On Thursday, Dec. 8, a 16-unit apartment building in the Jacobs neighborhood caught on fire. The Louisville Fire Department reported that the fire killed one person, and three adults and three minors were sent to the hospital. Eight families, including 11 children, lost everything they owned.

“Think about it, if you didn’t even have your wallet, how would you start over?” asked Newman. “They are trying to figure out where to get shelter, how to feed their kids, are they going to be able to go to bank and access funds. They lost everything.”

Members of West End Baptist Church understand the rebuilding process following a tragic fire. In 1989, the original church on West Jefferson Street caught on fire.

The fire burned down the fellowship hall, educational building, and offices. The church at South 4th Street is a testimony that shows how community support can rebuild what’s broken.

“When this happened to these families, our hearts were ready to say yes,” Reverend Dartanya Hill of West End Baptist Church said. “Let’s be supportive. Let’s be encouraging. Let’s help in any way we can. Let’s give up our resources, facilities, and time to help these families recover and show them the restoration that God can provide.”

Newman said they still need volunteers and donations of new to very gently used clothing, personal hygiene items, new toys, or gift cards.

Three or more volunteers are needed for the following dates and times:

Friday, Dec. 16: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. (Arrival time 10 a.m.)

Friday, Dec. 16: 4:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. (Arrival time 3:45 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 18: 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. (Arrival time 1:45 p.m.)

To learn how you can help, contact Shena Newman at (502) 509-1614.

