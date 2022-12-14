EKY post office opens doors for first time following historic flood

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Four months following the flood that ravaged Eastern Kentucky, a staple within the Hindman community of Knott County has reopened.

“I know we’re a small town, but sometimes you do take for granted what you do have, and its so nice to see that coming back and the post office being back is kind of the heart and center of a lot of things, so its wonderful,” said Hindman native Jordan Owens.

Hindman Post Office employees and community members are excited to be walking through the post office doors once again.

With July’s flood leaving severe water damage throughout the building, the Hindman Post Office had to close its doors to both the public and its employees, forcing community members to travel to the Hazard Post Office to pick up mail and causing employees to work from the Hazard location as well.

“We’d have to get up at 5 o’clock in the morning and go to work, but we could do it,” said Bordes Slone, a mail carrier with the Hindman Post Office. “I’ve been at this a long time. We’ve seen 31 inches of snow, wind, sleet, and there ain’t nothing gonna stop the mail except high water.”

Community members said the post office can sometimes be much more than just a place to pick up your mail.

“I can speak for myself and probably everyone else; its awesome to have that back and also to have the community back. A lot of times we just come in here and chat. It’s nice to have this pillar of our community back,” Owens added.

Post office employees said although the first day back is a little hectic so far, they are thrilled to be back home.

Those with the post office will host a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday at 11:00 a.m.

