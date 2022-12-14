FedEx, USPS, UPS deadlines this holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Christmas is less than two weeks away and that means the deadline to get those presents in the mail is very close.

The USPS deadline for retail ground service is December 17. For more information on other deadlines this year, click or tap here.

The FedEx deadline is December 14. For a more detailed schedule, click or tap here.

UPS has not released the recommended time for packages to be scheduled for delivery. You can check their website for an accurate estimate for your packages.

No matter the deadlines, sooner is definitely better than later.

