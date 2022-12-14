FORECAST: Rainy night ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Periods of rain through midnight

Spotty rain/snow showers Thursday night

Arctic blast coming late next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The steady rain will last through midnight with it become more scattered and light during the overnight hours. A cold front will pass through around 1 a.m. and that is when we should see a steady temperature drop back down into the 40s.

Much of the day Thursday looks dry with temperatures into the 40s. The radar should light up with some scattered light rain showers later in the afternoon and evening, some of which will change to snow showers.

A mix of rain/snow showers in the evening, becoming snow showers/flurries overnight. As temperatures get colder, a few spots could pick up a spotty grassy accumulation but no travel impacts are expected at this time. Flurries, or even a brief snow shower, are possible with cold highs in the 30s.

Cold air will rule Friday and much of the weekend with a few snow flurries possible, mainly to the north.

Next week looks active with a quick-hitting light rain or snow chance early in the the week with a larger/stronger system for the latter half of the week. With very cold air lurking at the end of the extended, things could get interesting!

