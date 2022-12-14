Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Rainy night ahead

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Periods of rain through midnight
  • Spotty rain/snow showers Thursday night
  • Arctic blast coming late next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The steady rain will last through midnight with it become more scattered and light during the overnight hours. A cold front will pass through around 1 a.m. and that is when we should see a steady temperature drop back down into the 40s.

Much of the day Thursday looks dry with temperatures into the 40s. The radar should light up with some scattered light rain showers later in the afternoon and evening, some of which will change to snow showers.

A mix of rain/snow showers in the evening, becoming snow showers/flurries overnight. As temperatures get colder, a few spots could pick up a spotty grassy accumulation but no travel impacts are expected at this time. Flurries, or even a brief snow shower, are possible with cold highs in the 30s.

Cold air will rule Friday and much of the weekend with a few snow flurries possible, mainly to the north.

Next week looks active with a quick-hitting light rain or snow chance early in the the week with a larger/stronger system for the latter half of the week. With very cold air lurking at the end of the extended, things could get interesting!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Most Read

“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines...
“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines reasons for inaction on drug house complaints
'The Bogus Beggar' arrested in Eastern Kentucky.
‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky
Shawntta Young, 25, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police December 12 on...
Home incarceration tracker puts man at scene of deadly shooting
Dixie Highway (U.S. Route 31-W)
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?
Publix announces third location coming to Louisville

Latest News

WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/14
Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, December 14, 2022
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/13
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/22