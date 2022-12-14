Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Wet Wednesday; Colder to end the week

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Multiple rounds of rain today
  • Flurries are possible Thursday night through Saturday
  • Getting much colder and perhaps wintry next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning’s widespread rain becomes more scattered toward lunchtime. During the afternoon the rain becomes widespread once again. Temperatures hover in the 50s today.

Rain continues through the evening into tonight. Showers will gradually push east early Thursday morning allowing us to dry out.

Some showers may linger into Thursday morning before the cold front finally makes its way through the region. Afternoon temperatures will only sit in the 40s as clouds linger overhead.

Temperatures fall below freezing in most spots by Friday morning. Moisture wrapping around a low to our north throws drizzle and flurries into the area Thursday night.

