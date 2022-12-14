FORECAST: Widespread rain returns this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Another round of moderate rainfall into this evening

Rain/snow showers expected late Thursday into Friday AM

Much colder pattern toward Christmas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a break from the morning rain, the next round will ramp up after 3 or 4 p.m. leading to widespread rainfall into the evening. It will be breezy at times with temperatures inching upward slightly.

The steady rain will last through midnight with it become more scattered and light during the overnight hours. A cold front will pass through around 1 a.m. and that is when we should see a steady temperature drop back down into the 40s.

Much of the day looks dry with temperatures into the 40s. The radar should light up with some scattered light rain showers later in the afternoon and evening, some of which will change to snow showers.

A mix of rain/snow showers in the evening, becoming snow showers/flurries overnight. As temperatures get colder, a few spots could pick up a spotty grassy accumulation but no travel impacts are expected at this time.

