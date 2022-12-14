‘He was engulfed in flames’: Neighbors recall pulling man out of burning PRP mobile home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The morning after a man was severely burned in a mobile home fire in Pleasure Ridge Park, neighbors recalled pulling him out of his home.

Pleasure Ridge Park Fire officials told WAVE News the fire started shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Night Acres Lanes, just off Cane Run Road. Officials said the home exploded, injuring the man inside.

Wednesday morning, neighbors came back to the home to see the extent of the damage.

“It sounded like a semi hit a tree and blew up,” Thomas Reister said. “It was awful. I ain’t never seen anybody go through anything like that in my life. It was most terrible thing I believe I ever witnessed in my life.”

Reister lives across the street. He said he heard the explosion and ran outside. He told WAVE News he watched while neighbors pulled his friend out of the flames.

“By the time I got outside and got my shoes on, somebody was already in the house and got him out of the house,” Reister said. “And they sprayed him down with a fire extinguisher and extinguished him, but he was on fire from head to feet.”

Tim Lyons was one of the men who pulled the victim to safety. He said when he heard explosion, he put on his shoes and ran to the home.

”We opened up the door,” Lyons said. “We had to pry it. Once we got it open, we were hollering and I noticed that he was to the right laying on the kitchen floor and he was on fire. He was engulfed in flames. I was like, ‘grab him.’ And he grabbed him and started pulling him. We got him on the porch and that’s when I took off running down the street and I was like, ‘oh my God’ trying to get more help.”

Help arrived in minutes in the form of other neighbors, and eventually, firefighters. They took the victim to University of Louisville hospital.

Lyons used Wednesday to reflect on what he and his neighbors did and the life they may have saved in the process.

“Well, that’s how we do around here,” Lyons said. “We look out for one another. Somebody’s got a flat tire, or somebody needs a jump start, or somebody needs a few eggs, you know that’s how we do.”

Louisville Fire Arson Major Kevin Fletcher told WAVE News investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire. He said investigators collected evidence and documented the scene Tuesday night and will use that to make a determination.

