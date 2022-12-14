Hope Village asks for donations ahead of first winter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Safe, outdoor space Hope village on East College Street has been open for about seven months now and is facing for the first time the challenge to keep everyone warm during the colder months.

In April 2022, Louisville Metro opened its own homeless camp. The property in the 200 block of E. College Street provides a safe outdoor space for a portion of the people who are currently living on city streets, where they can get food and shelter.

The shelter offers showers, hot meals, medical services, a needle exchange and more.

Director Angel Todd said they are gearing up for their first winter only a few tents away from max capacity.

“We have people who come to our door daily. Asking us for warm blankets, asking us for food, asking us if we have any space to allow them in. And we have to turn some away because we can’t bring in a hundred people,” Todd said.

Todd says her their space can only hold 48 people. Right now they have 38. Todd said her biggest concern is there’s thousands beyond the city who need help and she hopes to work with Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to expand their outreach.

“The Shively area, the east end. Like, there are places throughout our city who need some supports and places like the Hope Village where people can come in and be safe,” Todd said. " I just hope and wish that we can find out ways to do it in other spaces because it is needed.”

“Hope Village has helped me establish the things I need to do with my mental health and my substance abuse. I am signing up to start college at Jefferson County community college. I am going to finish getting my associate’s degree in business,” a Hope Village guest said.

Todd said is planning on transforming the building next to their site on East College Street into affordable housing units. She said she plans to bid on it and hopes it can be a potential add on for Hope Village.

In addition to donations, Todd said there is a need for jackets, scarves. hats, and any clothing that can help keep people warm.

If you’d like to donate to help the Louisville homeless community, click here.

