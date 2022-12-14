Contact Troubleshooters
J.B. Hunt Transport to deliver wreaths to veterans

(KWTX)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - J.B. Hunt Transport is delivering wreaths across America to veterans.

According to the release, J.B. Hunt equipment will be delivering about 226,000 wreaths via 35 loads.

The wreath laying is part of J.B. Hunt’s commitment to honor fallen veterans.

J.B. Hunt driver and veteran, Randy Bullock, was escorted by Kentucky State Police Wednesday morning to begin the journey to the Kentucky-Tennessee border to lay wreaths.

Each container will carry approximately 6,480 wreaths.

