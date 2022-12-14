Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS discusses ways to enhance their safety plans for schools

Gun violence and even guns in schools have been a topic of discussion for JCPS parents for years.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Safety in JCPS schools was a headline at the last board meeting of the year.

The district is looking to get a return on their $8.7 million investment.

One of the many safety plans JCPS discussed in their board meeting was their Violence Prevention Team.

They hope to use it to ensure their students and families have the support and resources they may need in a crisis.

To address the concerns, JCPS created their Violence Prevention Team in September to let families know about the resources available to them.

“When trauma hits you don’t know how you’ll respond so once they realize the resources are out there to help them they’ll call us to let us know,” said JCPS Violence Prevention Team Director Stacie Gamble.

The goal of the Violence Prevention Team is to take a head on approach to helping students and families tackle gun violence and guide them in the right direction.

“So when we get the phone call that a family needs our assistance, one of the reengagement associates will call, which our mental health therapists, and they would be providing the services for those families,” Gamble said.

Those services come from the team’s several partners including the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods, LMPD and the Louisville Gun Violence Prevention Team.

Support JCPS said they heavily rely on.

“We do a lot of partnerships with city of Louisville and different resources that Metro Government has,” said Gamble “And so we really try to lean on our partners because Louisville has a lot to offer families and some of that is just bridging that gap to help them realize the resources are out there.”

Although it’s new, Gamble believes the team will have a huge impact on students and families and say they will be intentional on ensuring students have everything they need to work through tough times.

“One of the reengagement associates will call the families and offer resources to those families and that’s not a one time thing,” Gamble explained. “We check back in with the family and keep in touch with the student to see if they still feel safe.”

JCPS says they are also looking to have enhanced audio systems for emergencies, considering the use of metal detectors and have a goal to hire 40 School Safety Officers as well.

