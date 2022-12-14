KSP: Head-on crash in Larue County kills 41-year-old Buffalo man

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a head-on crash that killed a man in Larue County Monday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., KSP responded to a crash near the intersection of Greensburg Road and Malcomb Drive.

Early investigation revealed a 1995 Ford Escort driven by 41-year-old Charles Perkins was headed north on Greensburg Road when he tried to pass several vehicles in the southbound lane.

A 2022 Hyundai Tucson turned right off of Malcolm Drive onto Greensburg Road and crashed head-on with the Escort.

KSP said Perkins died at the scene. The other driver is expected to survive their injuries.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.