LMPD: Driver dead after crash on Greenbelt Highway

(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A driver is dead after a vehicle collision on the Greenbelt Highway at Logistics Drive Wednesday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 6:15p.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision on the Greenbelt Highway.

Preliminary investigation showed that a semi-truck was trying to make a left turn from Logistic Drive onto Greenbelt Highway going northbound. When making the turn, the semi-truck collided with a car going southbound on Greenbelt.

The driver of the car received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating this crash.

