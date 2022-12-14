LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 900 block of South 26th Street around 2:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The wound is being called non-life threatening.

She was taken to UofL Hospital and is being treated.

Division detectives are investigating, there are currently no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.