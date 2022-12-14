Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville pediatrician urges flu shots after son passes away from the flu

Louisville pediatrician urges flu shots after son passes away from the flu
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville pediatrician is raising awareness after the loss of his son to make sure others are prepared for what officials warn could be the worst flu season in years.

His message comes after a four-year-old from Bullitt County died from the flu.

Ever since he lost his 29-year-old son to the flu three years ago, Dr. Jeb Teichman said his message is to ask everyone to get their flu shots.

Teichman said his son had been sick for a few days and had typical flu-like symptoms.

He said his son was otherwise healthy and had no underlying conditions. Teichman said he believed if his son had gotten the flu shot sooner, he might have survived.

That is part of the reason why he remains passionate about using his background to help others.

”This is the strangest [flu] season I’ve ever seen in my 30 years of clinical experience,” Teichman said. “I’ve never seen the flu this bad this early.”

According to Kentucky Department of Health, flu cases are spreading rapidly. Kentucky is in the red zone with more than 7,000 new cases this week.

Indiana Department of Health showed flu numbers this season is higher than any other since 2018.

A cousin of the Bullitt County family started a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

”If I can tell my story and convince one person to get vaccinated, it’s all worthwhile to me,” Teichman said.

Dr. Teichman said if you get your flu shot now, it will keep you immunized through the holidays.

To find out where the flu vaccine is offered near you, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'The Bogus Beggar' arrested in Eastern Kentucky.
‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky
LMPD confirmed a shooting at Jefferson Mall in the 4800 block of Outer Loop.
LMPD: 1 person in critical condition after Jefferson Mall shooting; suspect still at large
Colon cancer is the fourth most common kind of cancer and is also the second deadliest.
Health officials give colon cancer warning signs to look out for
Dixie Highway (U.S. Route 31-W)
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?
Le’Shawndre T. Osborne (L) and Quintez Parr have been arrested for the October 17 shooting...
Louisville men arrested in Jeffersonville homicide

Latest News

Colon cancer is the fourth most common kind of cancer and is also the second deadliest.
Health officials give colon cancer warning signs to look out for
Doctors said social distancing and isolation during the pandemic may have compromised people’s...
Flu cases on the rise, medications hard to find
Doctors said social distancing and isolation during the pandemic may have compromised people’s...
Flu cases on the rise, medications hard to find
National Handwashing Awareness Week comes while COVID-19, the flu, and RSV are spreading...
Louisville Water Company teaches handwashing to preschoolers