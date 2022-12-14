Louisville pediatrician urges flu shots after son passes away from the flu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville pediatrician is raising awareness after the loss of his son to make sure others are prepared for what officials warn could be the worst flu season in years.

His message comes after a four-year-old from Bullitt County died from the flu.

Ever since he lost his 29-year-old son to the flu three years ago, Dr. Jeb Teichman said his message is to ask everyone to get their flu shots.

Teichman said his son had been sick for a few days and had typical flu-like symptoms.

He said his son was otherwise healthy and had no underlying conditions. Teichman said he believed if his son had gotten the flu shot sooner, he might have survived.

That is part of the reason why he remains passionate about using his background to help others.

”This is the strangest [flu] season I’ve ever seen in my 30 years of clinical experience,” Teichman said. “I’ve never seen the flu this bad this early.”

According to Kentucky Department of Health, flu cases are spreading rapidly. Kentucky is in the red zone with more than 7,000 new cases this week.

Indiana Department of Health showed flu numbers this season is higher than any other since 2018.

A cousin of the Bullitt County family started a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

”If I can tell my story and convince one person to get vaccinated, it’s all worthwhile to me,” Teichman said.

Dr. Teichman said if you get your flu shot now, it will keep you immunized through the holidays.

To find out where the flu vaccine is offered near you, click or tap here.

