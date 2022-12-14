Neighbors express concern about Topgolf lights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some people are looking to dim the lights at the Topgolf on Oxmoor Lane.

The golfing and entertainment venue has been open for under a month, and neighbors are concerned about the lights.

WAVE News heard complaints about the Topgolf lights long before it was even built. There were rallies, meetings, and even lawsuits that talked about them.

Now that Topgolf is here, the worries have become reality for some.

“I’m blinded by the light when I drive that street at night,” Linda Jackson said.

Jackson lives near Topgolf and the street she’s talking about is Christian Way.

She said the talk of the neighborhood is the 16 lights from Topgolf that face their houses.

“It’s a public safety issue,” Jackson said. “You cannot see and there’s a curve right when you see the lights and they distract you, there’s a curve in the road...My husband was driving, and he says, ‘I cannot see the road.’ And you know, we’re not old, we’re not young. So if you don’t have great vision it is very distracting.”

Jackson said she hasn’t heard many complaints about Topgolf itself from her neighbors, just the effects the lights have while driving.

She said she’s thankful for Topgolf and what it brings to the community.

“I’m hoping that Topgolf will consider some type of change,” Jackson said.

We reached out to Topgolf for comment about this complaint, but haven’t heard anything back.

