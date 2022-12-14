Contact Troubleshooters
New report shares Racing Louisville withheld information about sexual misconduct allegations, failure of background checks, insufficient HR staff

(Source: Racing Louisville FC)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new report from the NWSL and NWSLPA Joint Investigating Team shared new information about the sexual misconduct allegations against Former Racing Louisville FC coach.

According to the report, Racing Louisville withheld key documents from the Joint Investigative Team until late in this investigation. This prevented the investigative team from timely gathering documents and information relevant to the investigation.

The report also showed that Racing Louisville did not require background checks for player-facing staff until late 2021.

A member of club management shared that when Sky Blue hired Christy Holly as the head coach in 2020, he was not required to a criminal background check.

Holly did have to go to through a “narrow criminal background check.”

Players at Racing Louisville shared with the NWSL and NWSLPA Joint Investigating Team that they were unaware of whether their club had HR personnel or who they should report concerns at their club with.

In some cases, even where clubs did have HR personnel, the clubs did not adequately inform players about the reporting channels available to them.

