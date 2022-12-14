PC Home Stores helping The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana’s Red Kettle drive

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana is still behind their Red Kettle drive goal of $240,000, so a local business is stepping up to help.

PC Home Stores will be matching up to $10,000 that are made through the Red Kettles in southern Indiana on Saturday.

“We are so thankful to PC Home Stores for their contribution to the Red Kettle campaign and their support of our organization and our community throughout the year,” The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana Captain Jonathan Fitzgerald said in a release. “Although we are behind on our goal compared to past years, there is still time for our generous community to help us raise these funds so that we can meet the needs of the less fortunate. Look for the Red Kettles throughout Southern Indiana, and on Saturday, give a little extra, knowing your donation will be matched by the generosity of PC Home Stores.”

The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana has raised over half of the goal and donations are being collected until Dec. 24. To volunteer as a bell ringer, click or tap here or call The Salvation Army at (812) 944-118.

