Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police accuse Louisville man of sexually abusing minors over the course of 4 years

Frank Beal, 58
Frank Beal, 58(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing several sexual abuse charges involving children.

Court documents said 58-year-old Frank Beal admitted to sexually abusing, performing and engaging in sexual acts with two minors over the course of four years.

The abuse began in January 2018 and until December 2022 with both victims under the age of 12.

Officers arrested Beal on Tuesday, and he faces nine counts of sodomy with a victim under the age of 12 and two counts of sexual abuse with a victim under the age of 12.

Documents said Beal portrayed himself as an advocate for the Nepali community and shows new immigrants around the city.

He told police he has been helping approximately 50 families since 2012. Beal said he is unsure if there are more victims.

Police said he was previously convicted in another case of multiple counts of sexual abuse charged involving minors.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'The Bogus Beggar' arrested in Eastern Kentucky.
‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky
LMPD confirmed a shooting at Jefferson Mall in the 4800 block of Outer Loop.
LMPD: 1 person in critical condition after Jefferson Mall shooting; suspect still at large
Colon cancer is the fourth most common kind of cancer and is also the second deadliest.
Health officials give colon cancer warning signs to look out for
Dixie Highway (U.S. Route 31-W)
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?
Le’Shawndre T. Osborne (L) and Quintez Parr have been arrested for the October 17 shooting...
Louisville men arrested in Jeffersonville homicide

Latest News

KSP: Head-on crash in Larue County kills 41-year-old Buffalo man
Dr. Jeb Teichman and son
Louisville pediatrician urges vaccinations after son passes away from the flu
Louisville man sentenced 50 years in prison for 2020 murder
“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines...
“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines reasons for inaction on drug house complaints