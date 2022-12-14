Police accuse Louisville man of sexually abusing minors over the course of 4 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing several sexual abuse charges involving children.

Court documents said 58-year-old Frank Beal admitted to sexually abusing, performing and engaging in sexual acts with two minors over the course of four years.

The abuse began in January 2018 and until December 2022 with both victims under the age of 12.

Officers arrested Beal on Tuesday, and he faces nine counts of sodomy with a victim under the age of 12 and two counts of sexual abuse with a victim under the age of 12.

Documents said Beal portrayed himself as an advocate for the Nepali community and shows new immigrants around the city.

He told police he has been helping approximately 50 families since 2012. Beal said he is unsure if there are more victims.

Police said he was previously convicted in another case of multiple counts of sexual abuse charged involving minors.

