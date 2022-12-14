Rep. Yarmuth gives final House floor speech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY3) gave his final speech on the Floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The Kentucky congressman from Louisville has been in the House for 16 years.

His first line was a jest at colleagues. He said he won’t miss the circus, but that he will miss the clowns, not all of them, though.

Yarmuth said he understand there’s many challenges moving forward and that Congress needs to be ready.

“Too much of what we say comes from the devils and not the angels of our natures,” Yarmuth said. “I won’t miss the constant emphasis on raising money and the apparent conviction of some that only gobs of money can persuade enough voters to win elections. I won’t miss the frustrating reality that we rarely move quickly enough to deal with the challenges of a fast-moving world, and the fear that if this body doesn’t figure out how to work more expeditiously, we will continue to frustrate our citizens.

Yarmuth is being succeeded by the man he endorsed, Democratic Kentucky Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey, who will take over in January.

