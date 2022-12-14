Shoppers inside Jefferson Mall recall their experience when shots were fired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Twenty-four hours after a man was shot and critically injured at the Jefferson Mall, shoppers who were inside the mall at the time are sharing their stories.

Louisville Metro Police Lieutenant Colonel Steve Healey said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Monday night outside the mall.

Healey said the gunman shot and wounded a man before leaving the scene.

Christina Wood lived those moments from inside the mall.

“It sounded almost like something had fallen,” Wood said. “But because it was a rhythmic three distinct popping noises and I saw people running, I thought that’s probably gunshots.”

Wood told WAVE News she and her mother had just walked into Ross when the shots echoed through the mall.

She said people starting running and the manager closed the store gates, placing the store on lockdown.

Wood, and everyone else inside, sat huddled together on the floor until police cleared the scene.

“My anxiety went from 0 to 60 almost in an instant,” Wood said. “And it was...it’s confusion too, because you’re not sure exactly what happened and the resource officer at the Ross wasn’t running and the gate had closed. And so, panic seemed to sort of settle pretty quickly, but it was just really confusing, but I mean, scary.”

The situation was scary for Brenda Wilson too.

She said she was inside JCPenney, when the cash register was left unattended.

“When I got ready to check out, there was no one there to check me out,” Wilson said. “And I had a girl come up and said, screamed, ‘I’m leaving there’s been a shooting. I’m leaving.’”

Wilson said JCPenney was also placed on lockdown, while an officer were a long gun stood outside to protect the people inside.

She said at that point her nerves subsided, and she waited inside the store for roughly 45 minutes.

“Once I saw the police officer out front and they had us locked in and locked down and they were...I mean, there was police officers everywhere,” Wllson said. “They had the big guns and I mean at that point, no I was not scared.”

Eventually, police cleared the mall, took people’s names and information and allowed them to leave incrementally.

Still, Wood said her anxiety remained for a while after the ‘all clear,’ thinking about what could have happened had she left the store a few minutes earlier.

“It’s a little unnerving to think we were probably five minutes from being out in the mall,” Wood said. “I mean, we were close enough to hear it. That was definitely close enough for me.”

Jefferson Mall reopened Tuesday with increased security.

The mall released a statement on Facebook that reads:

“Jefferson Mall is operating with normal business hours today following an isolated incident yesterday evening, as Louisville Metro Police have confirmed there is no cause for concern. Creating a comfortable and enjoyable experience for our guests, tenants, and team members continues to be our top priority. We will have increased security and police presence throughout the property.”

LMPD is still searching for the gunman. The victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.

