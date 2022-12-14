SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

More rain tonight that will ease toward sunrise. Another .50-1.00″ possible.

Spotty light rain showers later Thursday into Friday AM, could mix with or change to snow showers. Minor if any accumulation.

We’ll hold onto the flurries at times through Saturday.

Next week gets busy. One weak wave Monday/Tuesday we’ll be watching. Arctic front still on track for next Thursday/Friday with rain changing to snow. The bigger story will be the drastic drop in temperatures.

It could be enough snow for a White Christmas. All we need is 1″!

