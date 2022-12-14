Contact Troubleshooters
Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say

The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.(Brendan Tierney/WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE (WSMV/Gray News) – A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after police say he took a child out of a car and placed him on a sidewalk before stealing the vehicle.

Police say a woman left her vehicle unattended with her son in the backseat at a Nashville shopping center around 5:40 p.m.

The 14-year-old suspect saw the car running with the child in the backseat, according to police. So, police said the boy took the child out of the car and put him on a sidewalk before taking off with the vehicle.

Detectives contacted OnStar to help locate the car. The suspect drove to several locations while a police helicopter tracked him, police said.

Officers used spike strips, and OnStar was able to shut down the vehicle.

The teen ran from police, but he was eventually taken into custody. Detectives said the boy admitted to taking the vehicle and removing the child.

No further information was available, as the suspect is a minor.

