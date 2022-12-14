Trade show, events industry rebounding from COVID restrictions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A major trade show is kicking off in Louisville, closing out what’s been a busy year for conventions.

Industry leaders gathered today to talk about the economic impact of events and shows here in town. Many have returned after COVID put a stop to large gatherings and conventions.

“Last year, we finished with 73% business wise of where we were pre-COVID,” Kentucky Venues president and chief executive officer David Beck said. “We’ve already exceeded 100% this year, and far exceed what we did in 19. So that’s a massive recovery and we’re very appreciative of that and contribute that to our partners and our facilities and the hard work of our dedicated staff.”

The International Association of Exhibitions and Events wraps up at the Kentucky International Convention Center.

