Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Trade show, events industry rebounding from COVID restrictions

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A major trade show is kicking off in Louisville, closing out what’s been a busy year for conventions.

Industry leaders gathered today to talk about the economic impact of events and shows here in town. Many have returned after COVID put a stop to large gatherings and conventions.

“Last year, we finished with 73% business wise of where we were pre-COVID,” Kentucky Venues president and chief executive officer David Beck said. “We’ve already exceeded 100% this year, and far exceed what we did in 19. So that’s a massive recovery and we’re very appreciative of that and contribute that to our partners and our facilities and the hard work of our dedicated staff.”

The International Association of Exhibitions and Events wraps up at the Kentucky International Convention Center.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines...
“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines reasons for inaction on drug house complaints
'The Bogus Beggar' arrested in Eastern Kentucky.
‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky
Topgolf lights
Neighbors express concern about Topgolf lights
Shawntta Young, 25, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police December 12 on...
Home incarceration tracker puts man at scene of deadly shooting
Dixie Highway (U.S. Route 31-W)
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?

Latest News

‘He was engulfed in flames’: Neighbors recall pulling man out of burning PRP mobile home
‘He was engulfed in flames’: Neighbors recall pulling man out of burning PRP mobile home
New report shares Racing Louisville withheld information about sexual misconduct allegations, failure of background checks, insufficient HR staff
Louisville woman wins lottery scratch-off prize at company holiday party
Louisville woman wins lottery scratch-off prize at company holiday party
FedEx, USPS, UPS deadlines this holiday season